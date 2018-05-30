Lou & Peter Berryman

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Four Wednesdays this May, enjoy the FREE sounds of great local musicians in the historical Olin Park pavilion. Each evening concert is played indoors (so come, rain or shine) from 6 to 8 PM. Bring a picnic, bring the kids, bring your dancin' shoes!

This  free concert series is sponsored by F.O.O.T. with generous support from the Madison Parks Division and Saris Cycling Group.

