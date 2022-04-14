Lou Shields

Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie
132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Lou Shields continues the tradition of American music with a solo-performance that pulls in styles of days-gone-by. Using his 1931 National Resonator Guitar or Banjo accompanied by a unique front porch style of foot percussion and harmonica, he uses his voice as an extension of the past. Lou carries a full sound during live performances while sharing stories, thoughts and experiences with the audience. He has toured throughout the United States and Europe for over 10 years and has released 5 full-length albums and 13 EP’s.

