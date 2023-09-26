× Expand Stacey Roou Lou Shields

media release: Through nimble fingerwork and warm, flowing vocals, the country blues of the pre-World War II era literally resonates from Lou Shields. His vintage steel resonator guitar and banjo serve as platforms for Shields’ original songs, which are as much inspired by his rural homestead near Viroqua as by Reverend Gary Davis, Son House, Big Joe Williams, and Tampa Red.

Check out this Wisconsin Life feature.