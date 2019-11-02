Loud Luxury, Dzeko

press release: It’s been an amazing ride for Loud Luxury. Since the Juno-Award winning duo debuted on Armada Music in late 2017 with their now worldwide smash hit “Body,” the most played song on dance radio for all of 2018, they sold platinum across the globe, held the #1 spot in the U.S. Mediabase Dance Airplay chart for two weeks, charted in the Top 40 of U.S. Pop radio and the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart and accumulated hundreds of millions of plays across the most popular streaming services. In addition to headlining the “Nights Like This” tour, with other 50 dates across North America, Loud Luxury made their debut at Lollapalooza in Chicago and on the mainstage of Tomorrowland in Europe this summer, alongside Parookaville, Mysteryland and a slew of other festivals this year in addition to their residency plays at Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic in Las Vegas.