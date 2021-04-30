ONLINE: Loud 'N Unchained Black Theater Festival

media release: Madison College and Loud ‘N Unchained Theater are proud to present the Loud ‘N Unchained Black Theater Festival, Friday April 30, 2021 & Saturday May 1, 2021. All shows streamed online at www.BlackTheaterFestival.com

Loud ‘N Unchained (LNU) Black Theater Festival is a free, online presentation of Black theater and performance artists. LNU Black Theater Festival will present monologues and spoken word, one-person shows, a play reading, and drag artists. All shows are closed-captioned.

Playwrights featured: Quanda Johnson, Sean Avery, Rachel Lynett & Austin Dean Ashford

Monologue & Spoken word artists: T.S. Banks, Erick Blue, Aaleh Hughes, Charles Edward Payne, Adrianna Shanklin, Rene Simon, & Lexy Ware

Drag Artists: Anya Knees, Jasper Madison, SunShine Raynebow, Mimi $anchez, & Amethyst Von Trollenberg

Actors featured: Theloa Carter, Nikko Murphy, Maia Pearson, Kailea Saplan, & Sarah Streich

Sponsored by: Madison College, Loud ‘N Unchained Theater, Dana Pellebon, Broom Street Theater, & Hinckley Productions

Friday April 30, 2021

7:00 PM

I Know My Robe Gonna Fit Me Well; I Tried It On at the Gates of Hell: Atlantic Voices of Enslaved Black Women written & directed by Quanda Johnson – Talkback following the show

7:30 PM

A collection of spoken word and monologues presented by Madison based artists and directed by T.S. Banks; also performances by local drag artists in Madison and Milwaukee.

Saturday May 1, 2021

5:00 PM

SkinnyBlk (encore presentation) written & directed by Sean Avery

6:00 PM

Good Bad People by Rachel Lynett directed by Dana Pellebon

8:30 PM

(I)sland T(rap); The Epic Remixology of The Odyssey re-imagined & directed by Austin Dean Ashford