Loudon Wainwright III

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

(2018) Since his lone "hit" chart-wise remains 1973's Billboard Top 20 surprise "Dead Skunk," it's an improbable fact that in modern times as many people may know Wainwright from his work over the years as an actor (from a memorable recurring role on M*A*S*H to various Judd Apatow projects) as for his songwriting. However, his 20-plus albums over the last nearly five decades represent a monumental catalog of songs filled with pointed wit and sharp observations, by turns heartbreaking or hilarious — and often a mix of the two.

Info

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Music
608-877-4400
Google Calendar - Loudon Wainwright III - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Loudon Wainwright III - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Loudon Wainwright III - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Loudon Wainwright III - 2023-04-20 19:30:00 ical