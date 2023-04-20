× Expand Ross Halfin Loudon Wainwright III

(2018) Since his lone "hit" chart-wise remains 1973's Billboard Top 20 surprise "Dead Skunk," it's an improbable fact that in modern times as many people may know Wainwright from his work over the years as an actor (from a memorable recurring role on M*A*S*H to various Judd Apatow projects) as for his songwriting. However, his 20-plus albums over the last nearly five decades represent a monumental catalog of songs filled with pointed wit and sharp observations, by turns heartbreaking or hilarious — and often a mix of the two.