media release: 2023 March 17, Friday Loughside, with Audrey Murphy (Athlone) on flute and fiddle, Eoin Wren (County Kerry) on tenor banjo, and Bob Newton (County Dane) on octave mandola and mandocello, will be performing Irish traditional music at Daly’s Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie from 6-9 pm as a part of their St. Pat’s celebration. (Bagpipers and DJs begin at 2:30 pm.)
