Louie & the Flashbombs, Sean Michael Dargan

media release: Powered by Louie Lucchesi’s unmistakable voice, Louie & The Flashbombs perform original songs co-authored by Lucchesi and veteran Milwaukee songwriter Mike Benign.

Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get his bagpipes.