Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind

$35 ($29.50 adv.).

press release: Chicago-bred production duo Louis the Child have shared an unstoppably dynamic new single, “Too Close” ft. Wrabel. Released via Interscope Records, “Too Close” is available now through all digital retailers.

Drawing deep emotional power from the dreamy vocals of L.A.-based singer/songwriter Wrabel, “Too Close” begins in soulful, stripped-back intimacy before bursting into a high-energy dance track. With its haunting guitar tones and glossed-up beats, the track follows Louis the Child’s acclaimed EP Kids at Play — a 2018 release including their hit single “Better Not” ft. Wafia, which shot to #1 on the US iTunes Electronic charts.