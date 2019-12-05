Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind

Google Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00

The Sylvee 25 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$35 ($29.50 adv.).

press release: Chicago-bred production duo Louis the Child have shared an unstoppably dynamic new single, “Too Close” ft. Wrabel. Released via Interscope Records, “Too Close” is available now through all digital retailers.

Drawing deep emotional power from the dreamy vocals of L.A.-based singer/songwriter Wrabel, “Too Close” begins in soulful, stripped-back intimacy before bursting into a high-energy dance track. With its haunting guitar tones and glossed-up beats, the track follows Louis the Child’s acclaimed EP Kids at Play — a 2018 release including their hit single “Better Not” ft. Wafia, which shot to #1 on the US iTunes Electronic charts.

Info

The Sylvee 25 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-709-8157
Google Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Louis the Child, Duckwrth, John the Blind - 2019-12-05 20:00:00