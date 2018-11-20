Louise Kubista & Jane Varda

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin

press release: "Homage to the Perfect Brew” oil paintings by Louise Kubista and Jane Varda featuring coffee, tea, related items, and their significance in our daily lives.  Crossroads Coffeehouse, 2020 Main Steet, Cross Plains, WI, Nov. 20, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019.  Reception Nov. 24, 2-5pm

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin View Map
608-798-2080
