Louka Patenaude & John Christensen

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The New Music Series curated by Anders Svanoe features some of the region's finest musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. New Music Series performances generally take place the last Sunday of every month at 5:00pm. Performances are free, but a donation to support the series is appreciated.

Artists interested in taking part in the series should contact Anders Svanoe at svanoea@gmail.com.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-556-7415
Google Calendar - Louka Patenaude & John Christensen - 2022-05-22 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Louka Patenaude & John Christensen - 2022-05-22 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Louka Patenaude & John Christensen - 2022-05-22 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Louka Patenaude & John Christensen - 2022-05-22 17:00:00 ical