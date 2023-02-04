Love and Sass in the Afternoon

× Expand Benjamin Barlow Two actors performing Shakespeare. Henry Zavos (left) and Paige Abbatacola in a scene from "The Taming of the Shrew," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2023.

media release: Spice up a chilly Saturday with love scenes, cocktails, and plates from SASS and Madison Shakespeare Company at the restaurant's historic location on the Square.

Madison Shakespeare Company will entertain with romantic selections from classic plays, including a sneak preview of the upcoming A Valentine’s Affair 2023.

Seating and service begin at 4 PM, with free performance following shortly. Please reserve your party for this special presentation on Eventbrite.