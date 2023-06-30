media release: 608 Arts opens "Love Fractals" in The Jackie Macaulay Gallery of Madison's Social Justice Center 4-8 pm June 30. Art, music, open mic, interactive pieces, snacks and designer mocktail are all part of the evening featuring local professional and amateur artists in a variety of mediums. Stephanie Rearick will perform her signature unpop and host an open dream mic for performance, word, and thought. This opening again partners 608 Arts with the Madison Mutual Aid Network Co-op to enrich our social connections which build community and allow us to create a less capitalistic lifestyle with personal, not work, priorities.

The Jackie Macaulay Gallery was endowed to bring art to a public space where different communities can experience it as an enhancement for those who use and provide The Social Justice Center's 14 nonprofit and cooperative services.

The Gallery is located in the conference, incubator, and public space of The Social Justice Center and is open 9 am - 4 pm daily, and during regular evening, weekend, and special events.

608 Arts has been manager of the Gallery since 2017. We are an open collective of media, film, craft, word, and performance artists creating around themes of equity and justice to facilitate interpersonal engagement. We partner with local groups and hold public art activities throughout the year around Dane County. 608 Arts is a member of the Madison Mutual Aid Network Co-op.