ONLINE: Love is Love

(2020 pick) Kanopy Dance, Madison’s premiere modern dance troupe, hosts some superstar dancers in a tribute to the late Stanley Love, a pioneer New York City choreographer. One of the centerpieces is Love’s Adam and Steve, set to the boisterous disco of Donna Summer.

press release: A Year after Kanopy Dance premiered the critically acclaimed Love is Love, We have a Valentine’s Treat for You! A Special Screening of Selections from the Concert, produced by Photographer Mats Rudels, will be available to stream FREE this weekend. Screenings of the 45-minute segment available from 6PM, Friday, February 12, 2021 through 6PM, Sunday, February 14, 2021 | REGISTER FOR ACCESS

Last February, little did we know that Kanopy’s hit show, “Love is Love”, praised by dance critic Katie Reiser as an “exuberant celebration” and “a look at love and loss and all the heartbreak, hilarity and messiness of the human condition”-- would be the last time we would gather with our Kanopy “family” at Overture for an entire season to come.

Fast forward, an intermission with a new “normal” where we are all choreographing our life as a dance in time and space- Love is Love, featuring the catalytic work of the late, Juilliard-trained, New York City choreographer, Stanley Love (Love),who helped shape New York’s downtown performance scene, resonates more than ever.

Thanks to the creative work of photographer/video artist Mats Rudels, Kanopy Dance will screen selections from Love is Love, FREE throughout Valentine’s weekend. Rudels’ 45-minute-long production includes Love’s “The Love Number”, “Bonewash” and “Adam & Steve”, as well as interviews with the late Stanley Love and A. Apostol- the guest director for “Adam & Steve” and currently the senior development officer at the Martha Graham Dance Company, NYC.

The centerpiece of Love is Love is Love’s poignant and joyous “Adam & Steve”(that had not performed since Love’s Juilliard days in 1992)--a dance with a timeless and universal message about the struggle of love and acceptance—danced to nine of Donna Summer’s pop hits (that act almost like a libretto) -- and resplendently staged with fabulous disco glam costuming. David Quinn, a very gifted New York City based costume designer and valued friend of Kanopy, was so moved by the 1992 performance of “Adam & Steve”, that he donated the design of seventeen, studio 54 -inspired costumes for last February’s Love is Love premiere.