Love is Love

Buy Tickets

Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Love is Love returns February 3, 2023! Join us for a vibrant evening with one purpose: supporting mental wellness and healing for our community’s LGBTQ+ youth. All proceeds will benefit mental health services at Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at UnityPoint Health – Meriter.  

Featuring:  

·        Live music with crooner Marc Lopez 

·        Drag performances by Miss Gay Wisconsin, Bianca Lynn Breeze, and friends 

·        Program presented in English, Spanish and ASL 

·        Light hors d’oeurves, decadent desserts and cash bar 

·        Dancing all night with DJ Christopher Vasquez! 

$100 (all proceeds benefit LGBTQ+ youth in our community through UnityPoint Health – Meriter Child and Adolescent Psychiatry) 

Info

Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Kids & Family, LGBT, Special Events
608-516-2256
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Love is Love - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love is Love - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love is Love - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love is Love - 2022-02-03 19:00:00 ical