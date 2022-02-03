Love is Love
Overture Center 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Love is Love returns February 3, 2023! Join us for a vibrant evening with one purpose: supporting mental wellness and healing for our community’s LGBTQ+ youth. All proceeds will benefit mental health services at Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at UnityPoint Health – Meriter.
Featuring:
· Live music with crooner Marc Lopez
· Drag performances by Miss Gay Wisconsin, Bianca Lynn Breeze, and friends
· Program presented in English, Spanish and ASL
· Light hors d’oeurves, decadent desserts and cash bar
· Dancing all night with DJ Christopher Vasquez!
$100 (all proceeds benefit LGBTQ+ youth in our community through UnityPoint Health – Meriter Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)