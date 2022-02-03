press release: Love is Love returns February 3, 2023! Join us for a vibrant evening with one purpose: supporting mental wellness and healing for our community’s LGBTQ+ youth. All proceeds will benefit mental health services at Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at UnityPoint Health – Meriter.

Featuring:

· Live music with crooner Marc Lopez

· Drag performances by Miss Gay Wisconsin, Bianca Lynn Breeze, and friends

· Program presented in English, Spanish and ASL

· Light hors d’oeurves, decadent desserts and cash bar

· Dancing all night with DJ Christopher Vasquez!