ONLINE: Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks

media release: As part of its ongoing virtual winter season, Northern Sky will present Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks, an archival video compilation of some of Northern Sky’s favorite love songs. Lumberjacks, Packers fans, and Belgians farmers all fall in love in this collection drawn from more than a dozen different Northern Sky shows. Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks will premiere on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, at 7 p.m. CST, and be available thereafter on demand. All tickets are being sold on a flexible, “pay what you choose” basis.

“Any musical theater worth its salt has a lot of great love songs, and Northern Sky is no exception,” said associate artistic director Molly Rhode. “Wacky love songs, sweet love songs, unrequited love songs, hilarious love songs: this show runs the gamut. It’s a really delightful Valentine’s Day romp.”

The clips in Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks come from over a dozen Northern Sky productions ranging from the early ’90s to 2019 and are gleaned from archival footage of productions both in Peninsula State Park and Northern Sky’s brand-new Gould Theater. Featured productions include Dad’s Season Tickets, Belgians in Heaven, Bing! The Cherry Musical, Dairy Heirs, Doctor! Doctor!, Guys & Does, Loose Lips Sink Ships, Lumberjacks in Love, Northern Lights, and The Passage. The show will also include performances by Fred Alley, the late co-founder of Northern Sky.

Rhode notes that Northern Sky has facilitated lots of real and fictional love stories. In fact, Rhode and her husband, Chase Stoeger (co-editor of Love) got married during their time at Northern Sky.

“When we came to the company, we were dating,” Rhode said, “and two years later we got married. It’s been really fun for Chase and me to work together on this project and reflect on all those great romantic Northern Sky moments, both on and off the stage.”

Tickets for Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks are available at northernskytheater.com or by calling the Northern Sky box office at (920) 854-6117. This concert (and Northern Sky’s entire winter season) is available via a flexible “pay what you choose” pricing system.

In addition to Love: It’s Not Just for Lumberjacks, Northern Sky is presenting seven other virtual winter shows, including The New Year with Northern Sky (premiered December 31), Malarkey: 1993 in the Park (premieres March 17) and Only the Silly Songs (premieres April 1), as well as live virtual concerts by Eric Lewis (premiered January 23), Claudia Russell and Bruce Kaplan (February 6), Karen Mal and Will Taylor (March 6), and Doc Heide (April 17). Tickets for all winter shows are available at northernskytheater.com.

Northern Sky’s winter season supports the theater’s ongoing Rekindle Campaign, an effort to safeguard the company financially against a still uncertain 2021 performance season.