Madison Ballet, 2/15-25, Promenade Hall, at 7 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2 pm Sunday. $45.

media release: Love, an intense feeling of deep affection, is the driving force behind our winter repertory program. Each work will explore themes of love, and the swirl of emotions that love calls forth: joy, sadness, empathy, triumph. This program will present the company premiere of “Something to Remember You By” by award winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez, who was commissioned for Joffrey Ballet’s “Winning Works: Choreographers of Color” competition and received the Chicago 3Arts Award in recognition for her work as a female artist of color. Originally created for Tulsa Ballet, we are excited to bring this stunning work to our Madison audience. The program will also present the return of audience-favorite "Guitar Concerto” by Ja’ Malik and the classical virtuosic ballet, “Paquita Suite” staged by Andrea Long.

Join Madison Ballet after our opening night performance for a conversation with the choreographers and artists of Madison Ballet, moderated by Artistic Director Ja’ Malik.

Madison Ballet and the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber present “Out at The Ballet”, an LGBTQIA celebration performance on Friday, February 16th.