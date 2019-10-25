The Love Monkeys, Porky’s Groove Machine
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Bourbon lovers rejoice! The Edgewater is celebrating Halloween with our 2nd Annual Bourbon + Bones Festival. The event will feature bourbon sampling, barrel-aged beer, bourbon cocktails, bone-chilling Halloween-themed food, and live music from The Love Monkeys and Porky’s Groove Machine.
Event is free and open to the public with food and beverage available for purchase. Costumes encouraged but not required.
