Love Notes

to

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Hilldale has partnered with Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory, a community-based, contemporary arts incubator, to show the city some love with a free Valentine’s weekend event! This Friday through Monday, stop by any of four participating shops at Hilldale, and a talented Art Lit Lab poet will write you a “Love Note”—a one-of-a-kind, personalized poem for anyone you love, created in just minutes!

This event is free of charge and no purchase is necessary. Details here.

Feb. 11-14, 11am-1pm

WHERE:

Feb. 11 – UNTUCKit

Feb. 12 – Evereve

Feb. 13 – Paper Source

Feb. 14 – Crescendo Espresso Bar

Info

Hilldale 702 N. Midvale Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Special Events
608-238-6353
to
Google Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-11 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-12 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-13 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Notes - 2022-02-14 11:00:00 ical