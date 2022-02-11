Love Notes

press release: Hilldale has partnered with Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory, a community-based, contemporary arts incubator, to show the city some love with a free Valentine’s weekend event! This Friday through Monday, stop by any of four participating shops at Hilldale, and a talented Art Lit Lab poet will write you a “Love Note”—a one-of-a-kind, personalized poem for anyone you love, created in just minutes!

This event is free of charge and no purchase is necessary. Details here.

Feb. 11-14, 11am-1pm

WHERE:

Feb. 11 – UNTUCKit

Feb. 12 – Evereve

Feb. 13 – Paper Source

Feb. 14 – Crescendo Espresso Bar