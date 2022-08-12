Love's Labour Lost

media release: By William Shakespeare; directed by Brenda DeVita. In the Hill Theatre, 8/12-10/2.

An early Shakespeare comedy returns to our stage for the first time in two decades. The King of Navarre and his three companions, Berowne, Dumaine and Longaville, commit themselves to three years of hard study with no distractions. To firm up his resolve, the King declares that no woman will be allowed within a mile of the court. When a French Princess arrives with her attendants, Rosaline, Maria and Katherine, the men immediately regret their oath in this fun and satisfying summer Shakespeare.

Featuring Nate Burger, David Daniel, Melisa Pereyra, James Ridge, Marcus Truschinski & Triney Sandoval