press release: Your Madison sweethearts are back with a Galentine's Edition of LOVESEAT, the variety show Madison never asked for! Featuring comedy by CYNTHIA MARIE, music by THE LAUREATTES, burlesque by LOLA VULTURA, and our special guest, SHANNON BARRY, Executive Director at Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS)! A portion of ticket sales will benefit DAIS, so put your money ($10, to be specific) where your sassy mouth is and show up!