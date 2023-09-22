Lovett or Leave It
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Lovett or Leave It is a live variety show and podcast that breaks down the week’s news in politics and pop culture with sketches, games, jokes that literally never miss, and everyone’s favorite: nuanced analysis. Join Jon Lovett and an all star line up of comedians, journalists, and other amazing guests live every Thursday night or in your podcast feed every Saturday morning.
Info
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Spoken Word