media release: Lovett or Leave It is crisscrossing the nation this election year with one simple mission: Make Joe Biden younger. Backup mission: Make you laugh until you forget how old Joe Biden is. This live comedy and variety show breaks down the week’s biggest news in politics and pop culture with games, sketches, jokes that literally never miss, and a healthy dollop of uncategorizable gay chaos. Chaos that’s only a fraction of the things in Jon, Jon & Tommy’s book, Democracy or Else: How to Save America in 10 Easy Steps. Join Jon Lovett and an all-star lineup of comedians, journalists, and other amazing guests live at The Barrymore Theatre on July 20.