Lovro Peretic masterclass

Madison Classical Guitar Society concert. $20 donation.

media release: MCGS welcomes Croatian guitarist, Naxos recording artist, and GFA competition winner Lovro Peretic to Madison next Thursday, April 25, at Grace Episcopal Church on the Capitol Square. More details about Lovro can be found at https://www.madisoncgs.org.

Lovro will also be holding a masterclass at the Monroe Street Arts Center the day prior, Wednesday, April 24, at 7:30p. The masterclass is free to attend, but contributions are always welcome. For details on playing something for Lovro in the masterclass, please contact Christopher Allen at crallen1@madisoncollege.edu.