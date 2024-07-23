media release: Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy the wonderful entertainment with us! Oudoor concert on the Market Street side of DeForest Area Public Library. Rain location: Library Community Room.

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.

Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments at the Concerts on Market Street.

With a repertoire of over 300 songs, the Low Czars are an anomaly: a smartly crafted cover band that plays hits songs and deep cuts and delivers them all with affection and honest nerdy musicianship.

Born out of a wedding gig 17 years ago, the band has expanded into a collective of players who can play any style of music ranging from heavy rock to folk and pop.

In any given show you might hear songs by the Kinks, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Swamp Dogg, Hawkwind, Merle Haggard and too many others to mention. Lots of guitars. Lots of singers. One solid rhythm section.