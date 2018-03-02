press release: Here's what's coming in March. It's a Low Czars show you can only see here! Hope you can make it.

March 2, 8 pm (doors at 7) The Low Czars, suggested donation $5

In the words of the band, "The Low Czars are a group of Madison-based musicians pulled together from many past and present bands. (Just a sample: The OuttaToons, Westernwhere, The Arkoffs, Linda, The New Recruits, Sons of Atom...) Originally formed in 2005 to play a wedding party, that type of action was the only way for several years you could see the band wrestle with various vintage rock, pop and country tunes. Then ambition struck and they realized they could start playing out in clubs, too. Or better yet, basements such as Kiki’s House of Righteous Music. For this show they will be toning down the guitar army and bringing out the acoustic instruments. Accidents will happen.

Starring: Larry Braun (drums), Peter Fatka (guitar, pedal steel, vocals), Bob Koch (guitar, vocals, percussion), James Leaver (bass, vocals), Aaron Scholz (guitar, keys, vocals, percussion) and Adam Zar (vocals)"

I will be taking reservations for this show. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

****************************** ******************************

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.