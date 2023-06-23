The Lower 5th, The Mascot Theory

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Rocking audiences with a celebration of life's joys and trials, the Lower 5th shares their unique blend of Americana, which they simply call "Midwestern Soul". Their music drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to soulful originals that keep happy crowds singing and dancing into the night.

And, if that wasn’t enough…Mascot Theory brings their high energy Americana to the stage. Don’t miss this show! $10 Cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Music
608-249-4333
