× Expand courtesy the band The Lower 5th

press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series

June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.

$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket

Rocking audiences with a celebration of life's joys and trials, the Lower 5th shares their unique blend of Americana, which they simply call "Midwestern Soul". Their music drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to soulful originals that keep happy crowds singing and dancing into the night.

Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see: