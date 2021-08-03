The Lower 5th
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy the band
The Lower 5th
press release: 2021 Summer Concert Series
June 15 - August 17, Tuesdays, 7-8 or 8:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison's most delightful outdoor venues.
$10/person; kids 5 & under are free and do not need a ticket
Rocking audiences with a celebration of life's joys and trials, the Lower 5th shares their unique blend of Americana, which they simply call "Midwestern Soul". Their music drifts from charged renditions of timeless classics to soulful originals that keep happy crowds singing and dancing into the night.
Concerts will feel a bit different this year with a limited capacity and social distancing. Here are some of the changes you will see:
- Each concert has a limit of 200 people allowed on the Great Lawn and 30 people on the rooftop terrace. Face masks are optional. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets (including rooftop tickets).
- Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is a ticket cost for each summer concert in order to support local musicians and Olbrich Gardens.Ticket barcodes can be scanned on a phone or paper print out. Because of the limited capacity, tickets should be purchased in advance online or over the phone. If you do not have internet access, please contact Mike Gibson at 608-243-0156 to purchase tickets. A limited number of reduced fee tickets are available. To request a fee waiver, please contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com or 608-243-0156.
- Carry in picnics are allowed. No sharing of food or drinks between different households. Please carry out all trash.