press release:Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti

Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall

In the highlands of Scotland, Lucia is deeply in love with Edgardo, whose family are sworn enemies of her clan. Her brother rips them apart and convinces Lucia to marry another man, but neither the wedding ceremony nor the wedding night go according to plan.

Donizetti’s extraordinary music tells a story of longing and betrayal, of love and despair, making it one of the world’s most celebrated operas, and a wonderful way to re-enter the theater.

Single tickets available in September.