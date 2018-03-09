press release:

Cuba | 1968 | DCP | 160 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Humberto Solás; Cast: Raquel Revuelta, Eslinda Núñez, Adela Legrá

Solás landmark three-part epic depicts three women, each named Lucia, who live during three pivotal times of modern Cuban history. Filmed in wildly divergent styles, the episodes show how each of the women have their political consciousness raised after jolting personal experiences. New 4K version restored by Cineteca di Bologna in association with ICAIC at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory. Restoration funded by Turner Classic Movies and The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. Special thanks to Bundesarchiv.

LACIS Film Series: In March, our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies presents two highly acclaimed new movies and two restorations. From Argentina, we are proud to present the first area theatrical showing of Lucrecia Martel’s film festival favorite Zama and a new 35mm print of the 1953 thriller Los Tallos Amargos (part of our UCLA preservation series). From Cuba comes a beautiful new 4K DCP of Humberto Solás’ classic Lucia and, from Brazil, Vazante, a 19th century slave story from first-time director Daniela Thomas. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

