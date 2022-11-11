Lucid Dreaming Sketch

media release: Stockholm Syndream

L﻿ucid Dreaming Sketch has been running shows and writing workshops in Madison for seven years. We're excited to have you join us for a night of scripted comedy in our signature fast and surreal style, making you question whether it all has been nothing but a syn...dream!

For the safety of the audience vaccination and masks will be required for attendees. Complimentary masks will be available at the door. All performers will be vaccinated. Ticket prices start at $10, but guests are welcome to pay more if able and willing (all proceeds go to Broom Street Theater and the show performers).

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 & 18 at 7:00pm - 8:30pm and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 & 19 5:00pm - 6:30pm