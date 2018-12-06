Lucid Dreaming

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Madison's own Lucid Dreaming Sketch Comedy group presents United by Cows: the first sketch comedy collaboration between Wisconsin and Texas we admit to knowing. You'll see fast and innovative comedy written by local Madison talent as well as work from Be Kind to Strangers, our collaborating group from Houston, Texas. The same show will be performed by different casts in each city.

Broom Street Theater 1119 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
