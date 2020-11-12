ONLINE: Lucinda Williams

Nov. 12: Southern Soul: From Memphis to Muscle Shoals & More.

media release: Award-winning, revered singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is working to help independent music venues during this time with the announcement of Lu’s Jukebox. Scheduled as a six-episode series of mostly full-band, HD video performances in-studio, Lu’s Jukebox will feature a themed set of songs by other artists curated by the multi-Grammy award winner.

Lu’s Jukebox will be streamed, ticketed performances accessed through Mandolin in order to raise funds to assist them through these trouble times caused by COVID-19. Each venue will receive a percentage of the ticket sales purchased through this Lu’s Jukebox link. With the touring industry coming to an abrupt halt, many of the beloved independent music rooms are struggling to get by. Many are legendary music halls with rich histories who may have to choose between closing their doors or being bought out by a conglomerate. Either choice would have an immeasurable negative ripple effect for artists, fans, crew members, booking agents and of course the venues, altering the entire live music industry and experience.

“We’ve actually wanted to do a cover series for a long time now, but never had the time with my touring schedule”, says Williams. “I guess the silver lining in all of this has been to be able to really get inside the songs of some of my favorite artists – see what makes them tick. My hope for this project is that we’ll be able to help as many venues as we can. They’re our homes, as artists. We have to take care of them, for the sake of live music to come.”