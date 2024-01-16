Luck is a State of Mind

media release: Changemakers speakers are the dreamers, builders, makers, problem solvers and wizards among us. These changemakers share insights about the world around us, help us move forward thoughtfully, strive to solve big problems, bridge the distance between us and lift us up, one story at a time. Formerly called the National Geographic Live series.

Photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

· Take a wild ride through decades of bearing witness to sweeping change as Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and Nikon Ambassador Deanne Fitzmaurice shares the personal philosophy that helps her capture jaw-dropping images. Sharing pivotal stories from more than three decades of documenting our world, including the human cost of conflict, climate change, sweeping Supreme Court rulings and societal shifts, Fitzmaurice drills down into what makes a memorable photograph and how photojournalism and good storytelling have the power to connect us.