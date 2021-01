press release: Get your St. Patrick's Day gear ready for a very lucky virtual 5k! The Lucky Dash 5K is as rich as gold, as colorful as a rainbow, and the perfect way to start your St. Patrick's Day celebration. Register now, get your gear in the mail, and go! Once you've reached the end of the rainbow (3.1 miles to be exact) you will submit your results. You don't have to be Irish to celebrate; so don't miss out!