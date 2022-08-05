Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, DJ Rock
American Family Insurance Amphitheater (formerly Marcus) 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. Also in 2021, IMDbTV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, began airing his original five-part docuseries “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.” On Sunday, February 27, Luke will return as a celebrity judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on ABC’s “American Idol.” Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About Mitchell Tenpenny
Mitchell Tenpenny recently released the eight-song EP Midtown Diaries. He produced the project with Jordan M Schmidt and co-wrote all the tracks including hit “Truth About You” which was first previewed for his fans on TikTok. “You listen to the fans who listen to you,” Mitchell said about their instantaneous reaction as the song became the largest streaming debut of his career now with nearly 64 million total on-demand streams. Since the release of his debut single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit that has amassed over 550 million on-demand streams was taken from his introductory 2018 album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP. Since that time, the “winning” singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video (“Drunk Me”) at the CMT Music Awards and saw his “Alcohol You Later” and “Anything She Says” singles certified gold. Mitchell10penny.com
DJ Rock
DJ Rock got his start while in college at Georgia Southern University in the late 90s. There he had residencies at two of the hottest bars/ nightclubs in Statesboro, GA and played just about every frat and sorority house in the Southeast. Well versed in all formats of music DJ Rock is truly an “open-format” DJ. Rock has shared the stage with some of music’s hottest acts including JLO and Luke Bryan. He’s played numerous private and corporate events for clients such as Under Armour, Red Bull and MillerCoors just to name a few. DJ Rock just wrapped Luke Bryan’s “Proud to be Right Here” Tour in 2021. He’s also, the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl DJ, having played their official events for the last three Super Bowls.