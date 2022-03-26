Luke Callen, Hemma

media release: We’re back! And excited to bring you a full season of Shitty Barn Sessions at one of your favorite little venues. We can’t wait to unveil the full schedule, and you can be among the lucky ones to see it first.

Join us Saturday, March 26, at The Slowpoke Lounge, 137 W. Jefferson St. in Spring Green, and enjoy performances by LaCrosse native Luke Callen and Eau Claire’s own Hemma. Their unique styles will provide the perfect sonic background as we let you know what’s coming up.

Make your plans, and get your tickets to join us for this special show. Looking forward to seeing you all soon!

Tickets on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 am, just $15 each.

Quick note on The Slowpoke Lounge policies: We will be checking vaccination status or your test result at the door. Show your vaccine card, a picture of it, or sign a waiver stating you are vaccinated. If you are unable to be vaccinated, you can show a recent negative test result.

Cheers!

The Sh*tty Barn Crew