(2023 critics' pick) Luke Leavitt will feel at home at Coda for this showcase set. Along with this recurring first Friday date, Leavitt has hosted other shows in the space and is an occasional collaborator with club owner and woodwind player Hanah Jon Taylor, a great match since both artists get high on improvisation but don’t hesitate to get a hard groove going, either. Leavitt is a geography doctoral student at UW-Madison, with a jazz minor.