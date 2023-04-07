Luke Leavitt

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

(2023 critics' pick) Luke Leavitt will feel at home at Coda for this showcase set. Along with this recurring first Friday date, Leavitt has hosted other shows in the space and is an occasional collaborator with club owner and woodwind player Hanah Jon Taylor, a great match since both artists get high on improvisation but don’t hesitate to get a hard groove going, either. Leavitt is a geography doctoral student at UW-Madison, with a jazz minor.

Info

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-630-9089
Google Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-04-07 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-04-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-04-07 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-04-07 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-05-05 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-05-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-05-05 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-05-05 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-06-02 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-06-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-06-02 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-06-02 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-07-07 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-07-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-07-07 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-07-07 17:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-08-04 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-08-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-08-04 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Luke Leavitt - 2023-08-04 17:00:00 ical