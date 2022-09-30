Luke Leavitt, Sahada Buckley & Trace Johnson

media release: SOUND TILE nods to Carrelage Phonique, a piece written by Erik Satie for his Furniture Music series, an early attempt to create atmospheric music that wasn't confined to the concert stage. In that spirit, Sound Tile features ambient improvisation, chamber jazz, and neo-classical works against the bustle and backdrop of the historic Garver Feed Mill.

Luke Leavitt is a musician and graduate student studying sound geography at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has played with international and national figures in improvised music, including Arun Luthra, Isaiah Collier and Devin Drobka.