media release: LUMARI was formed by twin brothers Dave and Dan West, who grew up playing music together in their local punk scene. Over time, the brothers’ musical tastes evolved toward post-rock, Brit-pop and shoegaze. After the brothers recruited guitarist Robert and vocalist Margo Pearson to help flesh out their new sound, Lumari released its debut album En Phases in 2023. Fans of Slowdive, RIDE and Asobi Seku would greatly enjoy this band.