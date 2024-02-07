Luminary Snowshoes Trail
to
Token Creek County Park, DeForest 6200 Hwy. 51, Town of Burke, Wisconsin 53532
media release: Grab your snowshoes and head out to the trails for an illuminated trail experience. We will have about 2 miles of our trails lit up for the evening experience. Afterwards warm up with friends and family at the bonfire and enjoy a s'more. Hiking on the trail is not permitted.
Hot chocolate available with donation to our environmental education program.
General Admission Cost: $5 per an individual or $20 per family. Under 2 is free. You must provide your own snowshoes for general admission.
1 Hour Snowshoe Rental + General Admission Cost: $10 per snowshoe pair
** If there is no snow, this will be a winter luminary hike.