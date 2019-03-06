press release: Zonta Club of Madison is excited to host a LUNAFEST film festival on March 6, 2019 in beautiful Madison Wisconsin. These powerful and inspiring short films are by, for and about women. Funds raised will be used for projects that empower and improve the lives of women locally and internationally.

Tickets are $20.00 and can be purchased on the Zonta Club of Madison website: zontaofmadison.org. The event begins at 6 pm with a reception in the Take Five Lounge, located in the multi-plex theater, and films begin at 7pm.