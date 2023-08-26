media release: Lunar Flow Eclipse is a celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion through music and the creative arts, flow arts and circus performing arts. We strive to bring people together to build stronger connections and provide a way to express their creativity in a safe and comfortable environment. Come Join us all in a celebration of the creative fire that lives within each of us!

Eight fantastic DJs will be spinning house, techno, jungle and drum n' bass music from 4:00 pm until 2:00 am at Crucible Madison. There will be indoor and outdoor circus, fire and flow performances, dozens of art and food vendors, a sword swallower, a glass blower, fun spaces to hang out in, great drinks and a secret scavenger hunt.

Bring your beautiful flow toys to Lunar Flow Eclipse and come dance and fly with us!

Presented by Petrichor Flow

Lunar Flow Eclipse 2023 Music and Flow Arts Festival

Saturday, August 26, 2023, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am,Crucible Madison

Ticket LInk: LFE2023.EVENTBRITE.COM. 21+/ID

DJs

Megan Hamilton

Jules Scott

Toyacoyah

Miss K Funk

Diva D

Murder Kween

Miz Highlee

Certified Scruffian

Performers:

Petrichor Flow Babes

Fox Valley Fire Arts

Sally Marvel

Beatrix Productions