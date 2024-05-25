Lunar Moth (album release), VomBom, Friendly Spectres, Proud Parents

× Expand Krystyna Nicole Photography The band Lunar Moth. Lunar Moth

media release: Our new album Stranger is coming at you May 25!

Saturday May 25- VFW Post 7591 in Madison (all ages) featuring Friendly Spectres, VomBom and Proud Parents

We will be performing our new album Stranger in its entirety and sprinkling in favorites from our back catalog, making sure that each night has a unique performance.

Other release parties:

To celebrate we’ve concocted three separate release shows featuring our favorite bands:

Friday May 24- The Brickhause in Stevens Point featuring Hollow Flowers @Wilted and @Elk Startled By Thunder

Friday May 31- Linnemans in Milwaukee featuring @thenileclub.band @shoobski and @bugmoment