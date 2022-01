media release: Downtown is the place to celebrate Lunar New Year! Join us for a special Chinese lion dance performance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association on Thursday 2/17 at 6pm in Lisa Link Peace Park! Stick around after to see the lions bless select storefronts on State Street to bring them luck and prosperity in the Year of the Tiger. Enjoy shopping specials and great dining options in Downtown Madison.

