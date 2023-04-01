LunART Chamber Music Collective, Music Con Brio

media release: There is no better way to welcome spring than with music and art, and LunART has the perfect event for you! LunART presents Flower Cycle: Celebrating Spring with Music and Art on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Village West Auditorium, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $15-25, can be purchased at lunartfestival.org/flowercycle and at the door.

Madison audiences will have the privilege to witness the world premiere of a piece written by Brazilian composer Patricia Lopes. The work “Flower Cycle” is a collection of musical vignettes each representing a different flower. It features a diverse tonal palette written for nine performers, including strings, winds, harp and vibraphone. The audience is invited to stay after the performance for a Q&A session with the composer and a reception courtesy of Willy Street Co-Op.

In true LunART style, this performance will be accompanied by watercolor paintings created by young artists from Little Picassos, who range in ages 4-12. LunART is committed to offering an educational component, and young art students will have the opportunity to hear and see a variety of instruments up close, exploring color and texture through both music and art during a private pre-concert session presented by LunART artists.

A second full performance of this work will be presented to the participants and their families on Saturday, April 1 at 1:30 p.m. at Madison Youth Arts Center, 1055 East Mifflin Street, with special guests from Music Con Brio youth violin ensemble. All are welcome to attend!

This project is sponsored by the Arts Midwest, Microtone Media Creative Agency, Oakwood Village West, and Willy Street Co-Op.

LUNART’S MISSION is to support, inspire, promote and celebrate ALL women in the arts through public performances, exhibitions, workshops and interdisciplinary collaboration; thus enriching our community and creating a welcoming space for learning and experimentation.