LunART Chamber Music Collective

media release:There is no better way to welcome spring than with music and art, and LunART has the perfect event for you! LunART presents Flower Cycle: Celebrating Spring with Music and Art on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Oakwood Village West Auditorium.

Madison audiences will have the privilege to witness the world premiere of a piece written by Brazilian composer, Patricia Lopes. The work “Flower Cycle” is a collection of musical vignettes each representing a different flower. It features a diverse tonal palette written for nine performers, including strings, winds, harp and vibraphone. The audience is invited to stay after the performance for a Q&A session with the composer, and a reception courtesy of Willy Street Co-Op.

In true LunART style, this performance will be accompanied by watercolor paintings created by young artists from Little Picassos, who range in ages 4-12. LunART is committed to offering an educational component, and young art students will have the opportunity to hear and see a variety of instruments up close, exploring color and texture through both music and art during a private pre-concert session presented by LunART artists.

We look forward to seeing you!