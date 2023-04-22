media release: The LunART Chamber Music Collective will perform on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Adult advance tickets for the show begin at $25 and student tickets begin at $20. The show will begin at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

The LunART Chamber Music Collective, a high-octane ensemble based in Madison, WI, is dedicated to performing music by women composers, embodying LunART’s mission of supporting, inspiring, promoting, and celebrating women’s creativity in the arts! Composed of seasoned, versatile chamber musicians from around the world, the group presents works by rising and established composers, staying true to LunART’s tagline: “celebrating women from past to present, revered to forgotten, from rap to rhapsody. The brainchild of Artistic/Executive Director Iva Ugrcic, LunART, Inc began in 2018 as an interdisciplinary arts festival and has provided a platform for hundreds of women composers and musicians, dancers, and visual and spoken word artists. The organization is quickly becoming a leader in arts activism, growing to include year-round educational programming and LunART Live, an interview series featuring women artists. The Collective’s most recent endeavor, a full-length album featuring music performed and premiered at 2022 summer festival, will have a special emphasis on brand new, previously unrecorded works by contemporary living women composers, as well as lesser-known gems by established historical trailblazers. The recording is projected for release in Spring 2023 and will be available on all streaming services.

Musicians

Iva Ugrcic – flute

Dawn Dongeun Wohn – violin

Isabella Lippi – violin

Marie Pauls – viola

Lindsey Crabb – cello

Satoko Hayamo – piano

Program

Amy Beach (1867-1944): Theme and variations for flute and string quartet (1916)

Theme: Lento di molto, sempre espressivo

Variation 1: L’istesso tempo

Variation 2: Allegro giusto

Variation 3: Andantino con morbidezza [quasi valzer lento]

Variation 4: Presto leggiero

Variation 5: Largo di molto, con grand espressione

Variation 6: Allegro giocoso

Eunike Tanzil (b. 1998): Hues of Spring for flute and piano (2022)

Florence Price (1887-1953): Piano Quintet in A minor (approx. 1935)

Allegro non troppo

Andante con moto

Juba. Allegro

Scherzo. Allegro-Coda

Cecile Chaminade (1857-1944): Flute Concertino in D Major, Op. 107 for flute, piano and string quartet (1902) (arrangement by Dr. Iva Ugrcic)