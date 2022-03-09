Lúnasa
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join us for infectious Irish folk with Lúnasa in the Garver Atrium. Dance during two high energy sets or watch in awe as one of contemporary Irish music's leading voices passes through Madison. All seats general admission. Doors at 6:30pm. Drinks and dinner in the Garver Lounge beginning at 4pm.
$20 in advance; $25 at the door
Doors at 6:30pm
Two sets starting at 7:30pm
