× Expand Fanny Lafontaine-Jacob Lúnasa

media release: Join us for infectious Irish folk with Lúnasa in the Garver Atrium. Dance during two high energy sets or watch in awe as one of contemporary Irish music's leading voices passes through Madison. All seats general admission. Doors at 6:30pm. Drinks and dinner in the Garver Lounge beginning at 4pm.

$20 in advance; $25 at the door

Doors at 6:30pm

Two sets starting at 7:30pm