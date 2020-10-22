ONLINE: Lunch & Learn

media release: Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Brookfield, Evansville, Madison and Middleton, announces the launch of two monthly virtual educational classes to update and inform investors on the state of the country’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by the firm’s president and founder, Kristian Finfrock, “Coffee Talk” will take place on the second Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. CT and “Lunch and Learn” will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon CT (dates are subject to change). To register for one of the classes, click here.

“The pandemic has created both uncertainty and ongoing market volatility, leaving many investors with questions about our ever-changing economic climate,” said Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “We’ve recognized that the demand for financial education among consumers is greater than ever before. In an effort to help answer investors’ most pressing financial questions, we are hosting monthly educational classes where we will provide updates on the latest news as it relates to retirement planning, investment strategies and the country’s economic recovery. We encourage anyone from across the country to attend these free events.”